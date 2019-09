DOVER - Cameron Buzard passed away, Friday, Sept. 20, 2019.Cameron was born August 30, 1997 in Dover to Kenneth Buzard and Bethany Metz Buzard.He worked as a general laborer and was capable and a hardworking employee. Cameron enjoyed gaming on his Xbox, being outdoors, youth football and baseball, spending time with his brothers and family, playing and teaching his nephew. He was a kind, giving, and affectionate and very loyal to his family and friends. Cameron attended Calvary Church with his grandfather.Cameron is survived by his parents, Kenneth and Bethany Buzard of Dover; brothers, Cullen, Corbin and Conner Buzard of Dover; sister, Carrie Ringham and her husband Jared of Smyrna, Tenn.; grandparents, Floyd Metz of Dover and Marlin and Lucy Rupp of Hawthorn, PA.Services are private.Letters of condolences may be sent and guest book signed at www.torbertfuneral.com