Cammie A. Johnson, 53
DOVER - Cammie A. Johnson passed away on Sun., Aug. 2, 2020 at Baythealth Medical Center.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Sat., Aug. 8, 2020 at Word of Life Community Church, 19227 Young Lane, Lincoln, DE 19960 beginning 11 a.m. with visitation one hour prior. Visitation, Fri., Aug. 7, 2020 from 6-8pm at Bennie Smith Funeral Home, 717 W. Division St. Dover, DE 19904.
Professional Services entrusted to Bennie SMith Funeral Home, Dover. www.benniesmithfuneralhome.com