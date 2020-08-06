1/1
Cammie A. Johnson
Cammie A. Johnson, 53
DOVER - Cammie A. Johnson passed away on Sun., Aug. 2, 2020 at Baythealth Medical Center.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Sat., Aug. 8, 2020 at Word of Life Community Church, 19227 Young Lane, Lincoln, DE 19960 beginning 11 a.m. with visitation one hour prior. Visitation, Fri., Aug. 7, 2020 from 6-8pm at Bennie Smith Funeral Home, 717 W. Division St. Dover, DE 19904.
Professional Services entrusted to Bennie SMith Funeral Home, Dover. www.benniesmithfuneralhome.com



Published in Delaware State News on Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
7
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Bennie Smith Funeral Homes
AUG
8
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Word of Life Community Church
AUG
8
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Word of Life Community Church
August 6, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Bennie Smith Funeral Home
