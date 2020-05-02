Captain Allen Eugene Riley
1946 - 2020
LEWES - Captain Allen Eugene Riley, DSP ret. passed away peacefully in the arms of his family on April 26, 2020 at his residence.
Mr. Riley was born in Wilmington on May 2, 1946, son of the late Charles Eugene and Mary Elizabeth Reed Riley.
Allen is survived by his wife and soulmate of 35 years, Diana F. Riley; two sons, Charles "Chuck" Riley (Patricia) and Mark Riley (Alicia Purdy); three grandsons, Chase Riley, Bethany Riley, and Luke Riley; a step-daughter, Deena Eskew (Brian "Hoss" Coddens); his brother, Charles "Mouse" Riley (Stephanie); his sister, Cheryl Graves (The Honorable T. Henley Graves, retired); and three nephews, Mike Riley, Tyler Graves and Hunter Graves.
Due to the Covid 19 Pandemic funeral services with full State Police Honors will be held at a date to be announced.
In Lieu of flowers memorial contributions are suggested to: the Delaware State Police Museum, PO BOX 430, Dover, DE 19903; or to the Bethel United Methodist Church, 129 W. 4th Street, Lewes, DE 19958 Attn: the IT or Audio Visual Program; or to the Bethel Christian Pre-School, 129 W. 4th Street, Lewes, DE 19958.
Please Visit Allen's Memorial webpage and sign the online condolences at www.parsellfuneralhomes.com



Published in NewsZapDE on May 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral service
