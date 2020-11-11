Captain Barbara
A. Sleva, 81
HARRINGTON, Del. - Captain Barbara A. Sleva passed away Thursday, October 29, 2020 at Kent General Hospital.
Barbara was born March 28, 1939 in Dover, Delaware to the late John Hobson and Helen Warren Hobson.
She was a member of Milton Wesleyan Church; although, she had not been able to attend recently, she loved her brothers and sisters in Christ. Barbara was known for her love of Jesus, her beautiful smile, her kindness, and of course her lovely hats.
"I come to the garden alone while the dew is still on the flowers; …and he walks with me and he talks with me and he tells me, I am his own" This was her favorite song.
Barbara loved the great outdoors, especially the water. She was a charter boat Captain out of the Mispillion; and she knew all the best fishing spots on the Delaware Bay. Barbara captained the Gunsmoke II and together with her husband Jim Sleva, they chartered fishing parties for nearly 15 years. In the winter, they dredged for oysters and gillnetted. In addition to her time on the Delaware Bay, she captained the Woodland Ferry in Seaford, Del.
Barbara shared her love of the water with her children and grandchildren, teaching them all her best-known secrets. She loaded everyone up in the "hooptie" and off they would go; fishing, crabbing, and camping; not to mention the best food ever cooked on a grill or over an open campfire. They loved it!
In her golden years, she loved to play bingo, and crochet.
And now at last she is home with her heavenly Father; singing, dancing, running; and yes, I am sure she has found the best fishing spot ever.
In addition to her parents; she was preceded in death by her husband, James N. Sleva; sons, John W. and Willis Moffett; grandsons, John Edward Rust and Jesse R. Moffett; and granddaughter, Tara Rae Moffett.
She was Mom to six children, Michael E. Moffett, III and Vicki of Harrington, Brenda Moffett-Porter of Harrington, David W. Moffett of Felton, Janelle Allen of St. Michaels, Md. and James Sleva and his wife Rhea; brother, John Hobson; sister, Norma Lee Saxton; and she was known as "Nana" to 12 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren.
We love you Mom; you will be missed beyond words; the beautiful memories that you created with all of us will be cherished forever. Rest in Peace.
Services will be private.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions be made to Milton Wesleyan Church, 415 Union St, Milton, DE 19968.
Letters of condolence may be sent and guestbook signed at www.torbertfuneral.com