Ellendale - Carl Douglas Patterson passed away Monday, July 8, 2019.
Doug was born June 1, 1951 in Hartly. He served proudly in the United States Marine Corp, and was a member of the American Legion Walter L. Fox Post 2, Dover; the Milford V.F.W. Blue Hen Post 6483, Milford, and the Harrington Moose Lodge 534.
Doug drove a truck for most of his life. He worked for Tilcon for over 14 years; before opening his own trucking company, D & J. Trucking, which he ran for over 40 years.
He was preceded in death by his dad, James Cox, Sr.; his mother, Josephine Potzer; and his former wife, Margaret Patterson.
Doug is survived by his fiance', Sherie Greenley; two daughters, Theresa D'Andrea and husband, Louis and Christa Patterson and wife, Shaunacy, both of Felton; his siblings, Kimberly Carroll, and James Cox, Jr., both of Harrington and Charles Potzer, of Dover; his step-brother and sister, Darryl and Charleen Cox; six grandchildren, Louis, Stefan, and Chelsea D'Andrea and Kellin, Nevaeh, and Rosalie Patterson; three great-grandchildren; and his faithful companion, Clutch.
Funeral Services will be held at 6 p.m., Wednesday, July 17, 2019, in Pippin Funeral Home, Inc., 119 West Camden-Wyoming Ave. Wyoming; with a visitation one hour before.
In lieu of flowers, Contributions may be made to the funeral home to help with expenses.
Condolences may be sent via: www.pippinfuneralhome.com
Published in NewsZapDE on July 14, 2019