April 3, 1930 ~ June 19, 2019

Hartly - Carl E. Thompson passed away Wednesday, June 19, 2019 after a lengthy battle with dementia. Carl lived his whole life on the farm where he was born and raised. His two passions were his family and his horses. He was known by family and friends as a kind, loving husband, father, grandfather, and uncle.

Carl was one of those people that everyone loved and respected. His family and friends will always remember him as easy going, friendly, and that he truly cared about all around him. Carl's livelihood was racing horses, and until he could no longer physically participate, you could find him at "the barn" working. He owned, trained and/or drove horses from the early 1950's until his death. He also continued to shoe his own racehorses well into his 70s. He loved harness racing, and was considered a "trotting man" at the track. It was through racing horses that he met and married Barbara Harter, and raised his family. Many of the tracks where Carl raced are no longer in existence, but he would recall and recite stories about the many friends and acquaintances he met along the way. Brandywine Raceway, which was located north of Wilmington, was the track he called home. Carl raced at Brandywine every year from its first race meet to its last. His favorite horses were pacers named Terry Flash and Adam Tide, and trotters named Calyjaba and Jimmy T., all long gone from the memories of today's sport. His love of racing and family will be carried on by his children and

Many of his dearest family and friends have preceded him in death, but those remaining will miss him so much. He was preceded in death by his father and mother, Ralph and Catherine Thompson; brothers, Howard Thompson and Clifton Thompson; his son, David Carl Thompson; and daughter-in-law, Ellen Thompson. He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Barbara; daughter, Lynn; sons, Bill (Terry) and Jim (Carol); grandchildren, David, Matthew, Carey, Josh, Rachel, Adam, Carl, Jason and Emily; along with 18 great-grandchildren; brothers, Melvin Thompson and Ray Thompson; sister-in-law, June Thompson; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. Carl was dearly loved by all his family and friends and will remain with them through the many memories they all share.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11 a.m., Monday, June 24, 2019 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 522 Main Street, Marydel, Md. Friends may call from 6-8 p.m. Sunday evening at Torbert Funeral Chapel South, 1145 E. Lebanon Road (Rt.10), Dover. Interment will be in Sharon Hills Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions be made to the , PO Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090-6011.

