Carl Emory Wanamaker, Sr. departed this life on April 26, 2019.
Carl was employed by the DuPont Company for over 40 years retiring in 1981.
He will be sadly missed by his wife of 62 years, Sarah Hannah; daughter, Sandra; son, Carl, Jr. (Shelly); one grandson, two great grandchildren, two sisters, and a host of other relatives and friends.
A celebration of his life will be held on Friday, May 10, 2019, 11 a.m. Viewing 9:30 to 11 a.m. Townsend Freewill Baptist Church, 4519 Dupont Parkway, Townsend. Interment, DE Veteran Cemetery.
Arrangements by
Bell Funeral Home
www.bellfh.com
Published in NewsZapDE on May 9, 2019