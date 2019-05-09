Carl Emory Wanamaker

Service Information
Bell Funeral Home - Wilmington
909 Clifford Brown Walk
Wilmington, DE
19801
(302)-658-1555
Viewing
Friday, May 10, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Townsend Freewill Baptist Church
4519 Dupont Parkway
Townsend, DE
Celebration of Life
Friday, May 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Townsend Freewill Baptist Church
4519 Dupont Parkway
Townsend, DE
Obituary
Carl Emory Wanamaker, Sr. departed this life on April 26, 2019.
Carl was employed by the DuPont Company for over 40 years retiring in 1981.
He will be sadly missed by his wife of 62 years, Sarah Hannah; daughter, Sandra; son, Carl, Jr. (Shelly); one grandson, two great grandchildren, two sisters, and a host of other relatives and friends.
A celebration of his life will be held on Friday, May 10, 2019, 11 a.m. Viewing 9:30 to 11 a.m. Townsend Freewill Baptist Church, 4519 Dupont Parkway, Townsend. Interment, DE Veteran Cemetery.
Arrangements by
Bell Funeral Home
Published in NewsZapDE on May 9, 2019
