Carl L. Herrmann Jr.
Carl L.
Herrmann, Jr., 78
CAMDEN-WYOMING - Carl L. Herrmann, Jr. passed away peacefully in his home, surrounded by his loving family, on Saturday, July 18, 2020.
Carl is survived by his wife of 57 years, Lita; two sons, Craig Herrmann & wife Tammy, of Forest City, N.C. and Chris Herrmann & wife, Deborah, of Camden-Wyoming; his sister, Gloria Herrmann, of Cleveland, Ohio; and four grandchildren, Cody (Trish), Joshua, Alexis & Ezekiel.
Funeral Services will be Private.
In Lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Delaware Hospice, 100 Patriots Way, Milford, DE 19963.
Condolences may be sent via: www.pippinfuneralhome.com



Published in Delaware State News on Jul. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Pippin Funeral Home
119 W. Camden Wyoming
Camden Wyoming, DE 19934
(302) 697-7002
July 21, 2020
My deepest sympathy to the Herrmann Family for the loss of your loved one, Carl, Jr., and pray God gives you comfort, peace and strength.
JW/JKH
