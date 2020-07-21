Carl L.
Herrmann, Jr., 78
CAMDEN-WYOMING - Carl L. Herrmann, Jr. passed away peacefully in his home, surrounded by his loving family, on Saturday, July 18, 2020.
Carl is survived by his wife of 57 years, Lita; two sons, Craig Herrmann & wife Tammy, of Forest City, N.C. and Chris Herrmann & wife, Deborah, of Camden-Wyoming; his sister, Gloria Herrmann, of Cleveland, Ohio; and four grandchildren, Cody (Trish), Joshua, Alexis & Ezekiel.
Funeral Services will be Private.
In Lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Delaware Hospice, 100 Patriots Way, Milford, DE 19963.
