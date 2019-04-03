FELTON - Carl Nathaniel Pleasanton passed away on March 26, 2019.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carl Nathaniel Pleasanton.
There will be a viewing from 2 to 4 p.m., Friday, April 5, 2019 at the Pippin Funeral Home, 119 W. Camden Wyoming Avenue, Wyoming, DE 19934.
Burial will be private.
Online condolences may be made via www.pippinfuneralhome.com
Pippin Funeral Home
119 W. Camden Wyoming
Camden Wyoming, DE 19934
(302) 697-7002
Published in NewsZapDE on Apr. 3, 2019