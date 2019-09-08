Carla passed away peacefully on Monday, Sept. 2, 2019 with family and friends by her side. Carla was born in Wilmington to Ardna and Charlotte Powers.
She worked for over 22 years as a Lab Technician at DuPont's Stine-Haskell site. Prior to DuPont, Carla worked for Amoco in New Castle and as a Veterinarian Technician in Newark.
Carla enjoyed gardening and was known for her backyard landscapes and award-winning irises. She loved animals and often adopted dogs in need of shelter. She was a talented craftsperson often sewing, cross-stitching, knitting and painting ceramics. She was an amazing cook and baker and found joy in experimenting in the kitchen (even for her animals!). Carla valued time with family and friends and looked forward to entertaining with summer BBQs and Christmas parties.
Carla will be deeply missed by her husband of 28 years, James Loving, Sr., her daughter and son-in-law Sarah & Abdallah Celestin, her brothers and sisters-in-law, Terry & Pamela Powers and Carl & Linda Powers and many nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Service will be held at 12 noon on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019 at Beeson Funeral Home, 2053 Pulaski Hwy, Newark, DE 19702 with visitation at 11 a.m. A committal service will follow in Gracelawn Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to PAWS for People (https://www.pawsforpeople.org/).
Published in NewsZapDE on Sept. 8, 2019