Calling hours 11:00 AM Holy Cross Catholic Church 631 S. State Street Dover , DE Mass of Christian Burial 12:00 PM Holy Cross Catholic Church 631 S. State Street Dover , DE

DOVER - Carla Marie Russum passed away at home surrounded by her family, on Friday, June 28, 2019.

Carla was born Jan. 15, 1952 in Cambridge, Md. to the late Clifford Bramble and Audrey Robbins Bramble.

She graduated from the cosmetology program at Kent Vo-Tech and began her career at Antoinette's, where she worked for many years, until she started Cuts-R-Us, her own business on North State Street. In 1999 she moved the business to the current location on Roosevelt Avenue.

She loved her grandchildren and could often be found baking both with, and for them. Carla enjoyed watching romance and murder mysteries on Netflix and loved to tell jokes. She was a member of Holy Cross Catholic Church in Dover.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her grandparents, Emmet and Ruzzie Bramble; and daughter, Kera Ashley Russum, 2017; and sister, Diane Eames

She is survived by her husband of 50 years, John Wesley Russum, Sr. of Dover; sons, John W. Russum, Jr. of Dover, Shawn T. Russum, and Kyle T. Russum, both of Smyrna; brother, "Buddy" Clifford Bramble of Canterbury; sister, Angie Myers, and her husband Brian, of Warton, Md.; grandchildren, Wesley, Chelsea, Ian, Evan, Austin, and Rorie Beth.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 12 p.m., Monday, July 8, 2019 at Holy Cross Catholic Church, 631 S. State Street, Dover. Family may call one hour prior. Interment will be in Sharon Hills Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions be made to the Lupus Foundation of America, Inc., 2121 K Street NW, Suite 200, Washington, DC 20037.

