Felton - Carla Michele Minus Lewis, born in Philadelphia, Pa. on Feb. 5, 1960; departed this life on April 18, 2019.
First public viewing will be held Friday, April 26, 2019 from 6 to 8 p.m., at Evan W. Smith Funeral Services, 518 S. Bay Rd. Dover. Service of celebration will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, April 27, 2019 at Whatcoat United Methodist Church, 341 Saulsbury Road, Dover. Viewing from 9 to 11 a.m.; with formal home going services to follow. Interment in Sharon Hill Memorial Park.
EVAN W. SMITH
FUNERAL SERVICES
www.ewsmithfs.com
(302) 377-6906
Published in NewsZapDE on Apr. 25, 2019