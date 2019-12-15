Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carlo Finazzo. View Sign Service Information Pippin Funeral Home 119 W. Camden Wyoming Camden Wyoming , DE 19934 (302)-697-7002 Graveside service 10:00 AM Sharon Hills Memorial Park 2928 Sharon Hill Rd. Dover , DE View Map Send Flowers Obituary



Carlo was predeceased by his parents, Rosalino and Filomena; his older sister, Beatrice and her husband Steve DeFrank. He is survived by Odessie Finazzo, his wife of 67 years; and daughters, Teresa and Susan; son–in-law, Scott Malinconico; grandchildren, Jonathan and Brian Malinconico, Brian's wife Kira (Martin); and two great grandchildren, Grayson and Emerson.

Born in Carini, Sicily on Sept.1, 1929 Carlo immigrated to this country as a young child along with his mother and sister. They joined their father and made their home in Pennsgrove, N.J. Joining the Air Force at 18 years of age, Carlo was deployed overseas to Okinawa, Japan, the Philippines, the Congo, and Vietnam. Additionally, he and the family were stationed in Florida, New Mexico, New York and Delaware. He retired as a Chief Master Sergeant after serving this country for over 30 years. His last assignment was in Dover, the place that he called home for most of his life.

In recent years, Carlo and Odessie have been living close to family in Georgia. Carlo was a history buff, amateur guitar player and was always eager to learn new things. He valued education and worked hard to earn his GED, baccalaureate and ultimately his master's degree in counseling while working and supporting his family. He will be remembered for many things including his kindness and assistance to neighbors in the small community of Wyoming. He was a Master Gardener and loved a good salad made from homegrown lettuce and the best tomatoes ever. For many years after retirement, Carlo was an avid jogger. Beyond all those things, he enjoyed – fishing, spending time with family and friends, working in the yard, making wine, country music, and messing about in his workshop. His passion was to be outside and busy. On any given day Carlo could be found working in his favorite place, his vegetable garden. If there is a garden on the other side, he will surely be there waiting for us. The family would like to thank the staff at Merryvale (Rose Lane Memory Care) and Magnolia Hospice for their diligent care and support.

Graveside service and interment will be on Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019 at 10 a.m. at the Sharon Hills Memorial Park, 2928 Sharon Hill Rd., Dover.

