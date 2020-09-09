Carol A. Torbert, 79
MILFORD - Carol A. Torbert passed away peacefully at Bayhealth Sussex Campus on Tuesday, September 1, 2020.
Carol was born in Frederica, daughter of the late William T. and Elsie (Butler) Benton and was the youngest of seven children. Carol had resided in Milford at her family home since the age of five.
Carol worked at Milford Memorial Hospital in the Central Services Department and retired after 38 years. Along with her husband George, they also owned and operated Torbert Produce for 15 years.
She enjoyed taking a ride anywhere, crafting, and family gatherings; she also had a special love for country music and for her country music friends that she made along the way.
In addition to her parents; Carol was preceded in death by her six siblings, Samuel, Laben and George Benton, Effie Hamilton, Martha Watkins and Laura Brenneman.
She is survived by her husband of 34 years, George E. Torbert; and a host of nieces, nephews and extended family that she loved dearly.
Due to the pandemic and current gathering restrictions, a celebration of life will be scheduled for a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family welcomes memorial contributions to Delaware Hospice, 100 Patriots Way, Milford, Del 19963.
Arrangements are in the care of Berry-Short Funeral Home, Milford. Online condolences are welcome for the family at www.shortfuneralservicesandcremation.com