DOVER - Carol Ann Fray passed away, Sunday, July 14, 2019 at home.
Mrs. Fray was born April 5, 1947 in Mesa, Ariz. and grew up in Philadelphia to the late Lewis Williams and Frances Lagotic Williams.
She graduated from Drexel University and was a member of the Varsity Singers. Mrs. Fray worked as a secretary most of her life and was a member of the Christ Episcopal Church in Dover. She enjoyed the beach, traveling, reading, music and sewing.
She is survived by her husband of 31 years, Jansen R. Fray of Dover; daughters, Jennifer Sealing and her husband Chip of Hagerstown, Md. and Christine Gerhard and her husband Shawn of Magnolia; grandchildren, C.J. and Liam Sealing of Hagerstown, Md., Haeleigh, Rhyse, Kaedance all of Magnolia.
A Celebration of Life service will be held 11 a.m., Saturday, July 20, 2019 at Christ Episcopal Church, 501 S. State Street, Dover, DE 19901.
Letters of condolences may be sent and guestbook signed at www.torbertfuneral.com
Published in NewsZapDE on July 16, 2019