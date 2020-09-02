Carol Diane Rexroth, 71
FELTON - Carol Diane Rexroth passed away, Saturday August 29, 2020 at her daughter's home.
Carol was born December 22, 1948 in Battle Creek, Michigan to the late Keith Thatcher and Beverly LaBarge Wormuth (Dave Wormuth).
She grew up in Pontiac, Michigan and stayed home with the children while they were young, and then went to worked as an assistant in nursing homes until moving to Dover in 1976, where she went to work in the restaurant industries. Carol loved crafting, and making Christmas Decorations for her friends and family. She was extremely thoughtful, always thought of others and made every event special. Carol enjoyed going to the beach and collecting shells and drift wood and making special things out of them. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
She is survived by her children, Deena Fitzgerald Labb and her husband Carl of Dowingtown, Pa., Kelly Fitzgerald Bowler and Nicole Hinkle Harmon and her husband David all of Dover; sister, Teresa Lane of Dover; grandchildren, Grace, Caroline, Miles, Sophie, Chase, Maryn and Maggie.
Services will be private.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions be made to Delaware Breast Cancer Coalition, Inc., 100 W. 10th Street, Suite 209, Wilmington, DE 19801.
