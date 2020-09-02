1/1
Carol Diane Rexroth
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carol's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carol Diane Rexroth, 71
FELTON - Carol Diane Rexroth passed away, Saturday August 29, 2020 at her daughter's home.
Carol was born December 22, 1948 in Battle Creek, Michigan to the late Keith Thatcher and Beverly LaBarge Wormuth (Dave Wormuth).
She grew up in Pontiac, Michigan and stayed home with the children while they were young, and then went to worked as an assistant in nursing homes until moving to Dover in 1976, where she went to work in the restaurant industries. Carol loved crafting, and making Christmas Decorations for her friends and family. She was extremely thoughtful, always thought of others and made every event special. Carol enjoyed going to the beach and collecting shells and drift wood and making special things out of them. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
She is survived by her children, Deena Fitzgerald Labb and her husband Carl of Dowingtown, Pa., Kelly Fitzgerald Bowler and Nicole Hinkle Harmon and her husband David all of Dover; sister, Teresa Lane of Dover; grandchildren, Grace, Caroline, Miles, Sophie, Chase, Maryn and Maggie.
Services will be private.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions be made to Delaware Breast Cancer Coalition, Inc., 100 W. 10th Street, Suite 209, Wilmington, DE 19801.
Letters of condolence may be sent and guestbook signed at www.torbertfuneral.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Delaware State News on Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Torbert Funeral Chapels
61 South Bradford Street
Dover, DE 19904
(302) 734-3341
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved