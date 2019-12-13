FELTON - Carol Jean Doyle passed away Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019 at Seasons Hospice Christiana Care, Newark.
Carol was born Aug. 26, 1945 in Ridgeway, Pa. to the late Michael Schultz and Josephine Bullers Schultz.
She was a teacher and started her career in Erie, Pa. then moved to Northern Virginia. Carol enjoyed football, crafts, and helping others. She was a member of Peace Lutheran Church and Lydia Circle, worked with Orphan Grain Train and was a strong supporter of military veterans.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Jack Doyle; and three brothers, Ken, Tom, and Paul Schultz.
She is survived by brothers, Michael Schultz of Pittsburgh, Pa. and Dick Schultz of Miamisburg, Ohio; and friend, Karen Smith of Delaware.
Services will be held at a later date at the convenience of family and friends.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions be made to Mid Atlantic Branch Orphan Grain Train, 89 Line Road, Malvern, PA 19355.
Letters of condolences may be sent and guestbook signed at www.torbertfuneral.com
Published in NewsZapDE on Dec. 13, 2019