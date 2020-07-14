Carol Lynne Coggins, 74
FREDERICA - Carol Lynne Coggins passed away surrounded by her children at Bay Health Hospital; Sussex Campus on Sunday, July 12, 2020 due to Covid-19 related issues.
Lovingly referred to as "Memaw", Carol was known for her endless love for her family, friends, and her pets. She loved to spend her time talking with friends and neighbors, being surrounded by her ever-expanding family, visiting her oldest daughter in the state of Florida and taking trips to both Universal Studios Orlando and the Walt Disney World Resort.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Betty Sheridan and Paul Short; brothers and sister, Larry Short, Robert Short, and Cindy Bradley; daughter, Kimberly Clymer; and ex-husband, Robert Coggins.
She is survived by her children, Jannelle Kuhns (Mark), Kenny Clymer, Rachelle Moore (Rick), and Valarie Gordineer (Matt); her boyfriend of 16-years, Kenny Schuyler; her ex-husband, Kenneth Clymer (Linda); her step-children, Cheryl Smith, Christina Hall, Christopher Coggins, Alina and Carrie Schuyler; 20 grandchildren, and 17 great-grandchildren.
The family wishes to send a special thank you to the nurses and doctors of the Intensive Care Unit at Bay Health Hospital: Sussex County for their excellent care for Carol during her long battle fighting Covid-19.
Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Thursday July 16, 2020 at Torbert Funeral Chapel South, 1145 E. Lebanon Rd. (Rt10), Dover. Friends may call one hour prior.
