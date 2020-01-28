Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carol M. Jeavons. View Sign Service Information Pippin Funeral Home 119 W. Camden Wyoming Camden Wyoming , DE 19934 (302)-697-7002 Send Flowers Obituary

MAGNOLIA - Carol M. Jeavons of Champions Club, Magnolia, Del., formerly of N. Wildwood and Ewing Twp., N.J., passed away peacefully Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020 at home surrounded by the love of her children, family and friends.

Carol enjoyed people, dancing, cards and games, the sound of laughter, gardening, time with family and friends. She belonged to several groups within her community that she loved.

Carol used to work at the Mike's Steak House, the Glendale Inn and General's Quarters in Ewing Township, N.J. where she made lasting friendships with co-workers and customers.

She was pre-deceased by the love of her life, husband of 50 years, John T. Jeavons; her mother and step-father, Julia Johnson (Kelly) and Robert Johnson; a brother, Lawrence A. Heft.

She is survived by her daughter, Jennifer Jeavons and her partner, Jonathan J. Bonelli of Wildwood, N.J. and Philadelphia, Pa.; a son and his wife, John T. and Susan Jeavons of Hamilton Sq., N.J.; two grandsons, Tyler J. Jeavons of New York, N.Y. and Robert T. Jeavons of Hamilton Sq., N.J.; two brothers, William Heft of Danville, Vt. and Edward Johnson of Hamilton, N.J.; a foster sister, Margaret (Peggy) Murray, Peggy's husband David Murray, and her two sons, David Bleacher and Scott and Crystal Murray and their two children; a sister-in-law, Marion Stout; and several aunts, cousins and nieces.

Funeral Service Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, 1 p.m. at Pippin Funeral Home, 119 W. Camden-Wyoming Ave., Wyoming, Del. Friends may call beginning at 11 a.m. Private cremation to follow.

Memorials in lieu of flowers may be made to Delaware Hospice, 911 S. Dupont Hwy, Dover, DE 19901,

Share a memory at





