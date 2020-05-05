MILTON - Caroline C. Donovan passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at Harrison Senior Living in Georgetown.
Caroline was born in Lincoln, the daughter of the late Lester and Viola (Maull) Clendaniel. The family moved to Broad Street in Milton where she grew up attending Milton schools and where she met and married her husband, Norman. After graduation she left Milton and lived in Alaska and Arizona and returned to Milton once Norman finished his military duty in the Air Force.
She attended Nursing school and graduated top of her class as an LPN and worked at the Stockley Center for many years. Once children came along, she decided to work in the school system to align her schedule with theirs, eventually becoming the Cafeteria Manager in the Cape Henlopen School District. After retirement she and Norman spent their days doing what they loved most, spending time with the children and grandchildren and traveling, by car, back and forth across the United States.
She loved her Milton Community and was very active in it. She was a member of Goshen U.M. Church, a member of Red Hat Ladies, Milton Century Club and American Legion Ladies Auxiliary. She helped start the first Milton Girls softball little league team and was one of their first women coaches. She enjoyed sewing, knitting, crocheting and cooking. She loved being outdoors, especially gardening and going to the beach. In retirement she tried her hand at golf. Caroline, as well, had a talent for playing Bridge, and played with the Milton Ladies Bridge Club, which has been active for 67 years.
In addition to her parents, Caroline was preceded in death, in 2018, by her loving husband of 65 years, Norman Lee Donovan; a daughter, Cheryl Donovan; a brother, Lester Clendaniel Jr.; and two sisters, Emily C. Black and Martha C. Fisher.
She is survived by her three children, Linda Beebe and husband Kirk, Lauren Vanaman and husband Walter, and Charles Lee Donovan and wife Kristin; 12 grandchildren, Craig Beebe (Erin), Ryan Beebe (Kristin), Matthew Beebe (Sarah), Lee Vanaman (Ashley), Sarah Vanaman Clendening (Frank), Taylor Donovan, Macy Donovan, Kristina Donovan, Michaela Donovan, Ethan Stetler, Colin Stetler and Hadyn Stetler; five great grandchildren, Shane Beebe, Joshua Beebe, Andrew Beebe, Kirk Beebe, Branch Vanaman; and her sister, Wanda King; as well as, numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
Due to the current restrictions set forth for public gatherings funeral services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions in Caroline's memory to: The Women's Club of Milton (formerly The Milton Century Club). P O Box 252, Milton, DE 19968
Arrangements in the care of Short Funeral Services, Milton. Please feel free to submit online condolences or memories to the family at www.shortfuneralservicesandcremation.com
Published in NewsZapDE on May 5, 2020.