Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carolyn E. Clagett. View Sign Service Information Lofland Funeral Home - Milford 102 Lakeview Avenue Milford , DE 19963 (302)-422-5416 Send Flowers Obituary



She was a graduate of Palmyra, N.J. High School. She trained for her nursing license at the Johnston School of Practical Nursing of Union Memorial Hospital in Baltimore in 1976 and continued working full time as an LPN until 1981. She transferred to Baltimore County General Hospital, working from 1981 until 1986 when she and her husband, Bill, moved to Delaware. With the move, Carolyn started a new career direction, first working for Allfirst Bank (formerly 1st Omni Bank) in Millsboro from 1989 until 1997, then working for David Fetterman Insurance Co. in Milford as an office clerk from 1999 until retiring. Carolyn was an active member of the Berean Community Church in Milford; a member of the Christian Woman's Club in Dover, the Milford Senior Center and did volunteer work at God's Way Thrift Shop.

In addition to her parents, Carolyn was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, William E. Clagett, in 2003.

She is survived by 2 sons, Ralph Clagett, James (Jim) Clagett; one daughter Joan Mollock; 1 stepsister Marie Mizelle; 10 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.

Arr. by Lofland Funeral Home, Milford. Letters of condolence may be shared with the family at



Carolyn E. Clagett, 91, formerly of Milford, DE passed away Friday, Nov. 29, 2019 at the Atlantic Shores Nursing Home and Rehabilitation Center, Millsboro. Carolyn was born in Lumberton, N.J., the daughter of the late Elwood and Carrie (Mills) White.She was a graduate of Palmyra, N.J. High School. She trained for her nursing license at the Johnston School of Practical Nursing of Union Memorial Hospital in Baltimore in 1976 and continued working full time as an LPN until 1981. She transferred to Baltimore County General Hospital, working from 1981 until 1986 when she and her husband, Bill, moved to Delaware. With the move, Carolyn started a new career direction, first working for Allfirst Bank (formerly 1st Omni Bank) in Millsboro from 1989 until 1997, then working for David Fetterman Insurance Co. in Milford as an office clerk from 1999 until retiring. Carolyn was an active member of the Berean Community Church in Milford; a member of the Christian Woman's Club in Dover, the Milford Senior Center and did volunteer work at God's Way Thrift Shop.In addition to her parents, Carolyn was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, William E. Clagett, in 2003.She is survived by 2 sons, Ralph Clagett, James (Jim) Clagett; one daughter Joan Mollock; 1 stepsister Marie Mizelle; 10 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren.A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.Arr. by Lofland Funeral Home, Milford. Letters of condolence may be shared with the family at www.loflandandmcknatt.com Published in NewsZapDE on Dec. 12, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for NewsZapDE Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close