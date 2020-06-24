Carolyn G. Jackson
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Carolyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SMYRNA â€" Carolyn G. Jackson, born April. 27, 1926, Summit Bridge, DE departed this life on June 17, 2020.
Celebration of Life will be held 11 a.m. June 26, 2020 at Evan W. Smith Funeral Services, 518 S. Bay Rd, Dover, DE 19901. Public viewing will be held from 9 â€" 11 a.m. with formal Home going service to follow.
In the interest of public health, admittance to service is limited to invitation only.
Interment in Odd Fellows cemetery, Smyrna, DE.
www.ewsmithfs.com
(302)526-4662



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Delaware State News on Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
26
Viewing
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Evan W Smith Funeral Services
Send Flowers
JUN
26
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Evan W Smith Funeral Services
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Evan W Smith Funeral Services
518 S Bay Rd
Dover, DE 19901
(302) 526-4662
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved