SMYRNA â€" Carolyn G. Jackson, born April. 27, 1926, Summit Bridge, DE departed this life on June 17, 2020.
Celebration of Life will be held 11 a.m. June 26, 2020 at Evan W. Smith Funeral Services, 518 S. Bay Rd, Dover, DE 19901. Public viewing will be held from 9 â€" 11 a.m. with formal Home going service to follow.
In the interest of public health, admittance to service is limited to invitation only.
Interment in Odd Fellows cemetery, Smyrna, DE.
www.ewsmithfs.com
(302)526-4662
Celebration of Life will be held 11 a.m. June 26, 2020 at Evan W. Smith Funeral Services, 518 S. Bay Rd, Dover, DE 19901. Public viewing will be held from 9 â€" 11 a.m. with formal Home going service to follow.
In the interest of public health, admittance to service is limited to invitation only.
Interment in Odd Fellows cemetery, Smyrna, DE.
www.ewsmithfs.com
(302)526-4662
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Delaware State News on Jun. 24, 2020.