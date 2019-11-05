Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carolyn Jean Blendt. View Sign Service Information Faries Funeral Home 29 South Main Street Smyrna , DE 19977 (302)-653-8816 Graveside service 11:00 AM Sharon Hills Memorial Park 2928 Sharon Hill Road Dover , DE View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Verily, verily, I say unto you, He that heareth my word, and believeth on him that sent me, hath everlasting life, and shall not come into condemnation, but is passed from death to life. John 5:24.

Carolyn Jean Blendt went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Oct. 31, 2019 at her residence in Clayton.

Born Oct. 19, 1947, Carolyn grew up in town of Clayton where she had a very happy childhood. She graduated from John Bassett Moore High School in 1965 and married her high school sweetheart, Ernest K. Blendt, that same year. Together they had seven children whom they raised to know and love Jesus. Though Carolyn was petite in stature, she had a huge heart and will be remembered for her love for the Lord, her sweet spirit, and her devotion to family and friends.

Carolyn enjoyed attending Full Gospel Church in Clayton. She loved Gospel music, her pets, and spending time with family. She especially enjoyed spending time at the beach with Ernie, her loving husband. Being a godly lady with tremendous faith, she immersed herself in Bible study and memorizing God's Word.

Carolyn is preceded in death by her parents, Milton and Emma Sibitzky; and her son, Timothy Keith Blendt.

She is survived by her devoted husband of 54 years, Ernest Keith Blendt; four daughters, Sherrie Jarman, Sharon Campbell, Kellie Goldsborough, and Candy Reiss and their families; two sons, Ernest Aaron Blendt and Michael Norman Blendt; one sister, Margie Ross; three brothers, Milton, Richard, and James Sibitzky; and her beloved Aunt Gloria Brittingham. She is also survived by 14 grandchildren and five great grandchildren.

Carolyn was a beautiful lady, inside and out. She led a selfless, family oriented life, and she was a true follower of Jesus.

Graveside services will be held on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Sharon Hills Memorial Park located at 2928 Sharon Hill Road in Dover.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Carolyn's name to: Autism Delaware, 17517 Nassau Commons Blvd., Lewes, DE 19958.

