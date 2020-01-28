Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carolyn M. Apple. View Sign Service Information Torbert Funeral Chapels - Bradford Street 61 South Bradford Street Dover , DE 19904 (302)-734-3341 Send Flowers Obituary

DOVER - Carolyn M. Apple died at her home on Jan. 24, 2020. Born in Dorchester County, Md. on Jan. 5, 1956, Carolyn was the daughter of the late Joseph H. and Margaret H. Apple of Ingleside.

She was a graduate of Queen Anne's County High School, Macqueen Gibbs Willis School of Nursing, Catholic University of America and the University Of Maryland School Of Medicine. Dr. Apple completed residencies in internal medicine at the University Of Virginia Medical Center and in emergency medicine at York Hospital in York, Pa. Upon completion of her medical education she returned to the Delmarva Peninsula to practice emergency medicine in a variety of locations, completing her career as a founding owner in Eden Hill Express Care in Dover. Following retirement, Dr. Apple found a rewarding second career providing volunteer medical care and teaching in medically underserved areas of the world and in areas of natural disaster, working in various countries in Central America, Haiti, Tanzania and the United States. She was particularly devoted to the work being done at FAME (Foundation of African Medicine and Education) in Tanzania.

Carolyn is survived by her brother and sister-in-law, James and Ann Apple of Ingleside, Md.; nephew, Joseph (Raven Parks) of Ingleside; nephew, Jason (Scott Foster) of Charlotte, N.C.; niece, Jeanne of Chestertown, Md.; and seven great-nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Carolyn was preceded in death by a brother, Thomas Apple.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020 at Wesley United Methodist Church, 209 South State Street, Dover, Delaware 19901. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to FAME (Foundation of African Medicine and Education), 4553 Crimsonwood Drive, Redding, CA 96001; or Wesley United Methodist Church, Missions Committee, 209 South State Street, Dover, Delaware 19901.

Letters of condolence may be sent and guestbook signed at





DOVER - Carolyn M. Apple died at her home on Jan. 24, 2020. Born in Dorchester County, Md. on Jan. 5, 1956, Carolyn was the daughter of the late Joseph H. and Margaret H. Apple of Ingleside.She was a graduate of Queen Anne's County High School, Macqueen Gibbs Willis School of Nursing, Catholic University of America and the University Of Maryland School Of Medicine. Dr. Apple completed residencies in internal medicine at the University Of Virginia Medical Center and in emergency medicine at York Hospital in York, Pa. Upon completion of her medical education she returned to the Delmarva Peninsula to practice emergency medicine in a variety of locations, completing her career as a founding owner in Eden Hill Express Care in Dover. Following retirement, Dr. Apple found a rewarding second career providing volunteer medical care and teaching in medically underserved areas of the world and in areas of natural disaster, working in various countries in Central America, Haiti, Tanzania and the United States. She was particularly devoted to the work being done at FAME (Foundation of African Medicine and Education) in Tanzania.Carolyn is survived by her brother and sister-in-law, James and Ann Apple of Ingleside, Md.; nephew, Joseph (Raven Parks) of Ingleside; nephew, Jason (Scott Foster) of Charlotte, N.C.; niece, Jeanne of Chestertown, Md.; and seven great-nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Carolyn was preceded in death by a brother, Thomas Apple.A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020 at Wesley United Methodist Church, 209 South State Street, Dover, Delaware 19901. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to FAME (Foundation of African Medicine and Education), 4553 Crimsonwood Drive, Redding, CA 96001; or Wesley United Methodist Church, Missions Committee, 209 South State Street, Dover, Delaware 19901.Letters of condolence may be sent and guestbook signed at www.torbertfuneral.com Published in NewsZapDE on Jan. 28, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for NewsZapDE Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close