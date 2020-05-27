MILFORD â€" Carolyn M. Isaacs passed away on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at Bayhealth, Sussex Campus in Milford.

She had worked several jobs in the Milford area. She loved spending time with her family and had an infectious laugh. She especially loved wolves. She was dearly loved and will be deeply missed.

Services will be private.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to: Southern Breeze Wolf Ranch, 7350 Henry Lane, St. Cloud, FL 34773. (make checks payable to: Vickie Spencer.)







