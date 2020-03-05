Carolyn R. Stansbury passed away peacefully with her family at her side. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Sat., March 7, 2020 at New Christian Chapel of Love located at 26826 Big Woods Rd., Worton, Md. 21678 to begin at 11 a.m. with visitation one hour prior. A public visitation will also be held on Fri., Mar. 6, 2020 at Bennie Smith Funeral Home, 717 W. Division St. Dover, DE 19904 from 6-8 p.m. Letters of condolence may be sent and guestbook signed at www.benniesmithfuneralhome.com. Professional Services entrusted to Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Dover.
Published in NewsZapDE on Mar. 5, 2020