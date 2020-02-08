GEORGETOWN - Catherine Ann Kincade Bradley passed away on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020 at Harrison Senior Living.

Catherine, also known as Cathy or more fondly as Teenie, was born on Jan. 13, 1946 to the late Bill and Elizabeth Baker Kincade in Norristown, Pa. She moved to Delaware in the 1960's where she met, and married, Vernon Bradley in 1964. They were married until his passing in 2002.

In her adult life she had many interests; she was a huge fan of Elvis and was until her passing. She also had a great affection for animals, mostly dogs, and had them most all of her life.

Teenie was also a talented seamstress and used those talents in her work career. Her last job before retiring was working at ILC Dover, where she assisted in the making of spacesuits and accessories.

Teenie was preceded in death by her parents, Bill and Elizabeth Kincade; her brother, Billy; and her husband, Vernon.

She is survived by her sisters, Helen (Hans) Wahrenburger of Whiting, N.J., Elizabeth Cianciulli of Berlin, Md., and Wilma Wyatt of Milton; as well as a large host of nieces, nephews and extended family.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020 in the chapel of Berry- Short Funeral Home, 119 NW Front St., Milford, where friends may call at 12 p.m. Interment will be private.



