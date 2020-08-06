Catherine Irene Frazier Savage, 95
Mrs. Catherine Irene Frazier Savage passed away on July 28, 2020 at Nanticoke Memorial Hospital in Seaford, Delaware.
Mrs. Savage is the mother of eight children. She joins in Heaven her husband, Mr. Charles H. Savage, Sr.; and three daughters, two of whom were Siamese twins. The announcement of the twins' phenomenal natural birth by a then 20 year-old mother was documented for many years in the Seaford Leader. Mrs. Savage was a faithful woman of God and was well-known in (primarily) Sussex County for her always warm, loving, giving, and inspirational manner.
Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at 12:30 p.m. at The Community Church of the Lord Jesus Christ, 26856 Lonesome Road, Seaford, DE 19973 with visitation one hour prior to service. For the benefit of family and well wishers who may be practicing social distancing the service will also be live streamed at the same hour on phones, or other devices via GoToMeeting at the following link: https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/903068437
or dialed in via United States: +1 (646) 749-3122 Access Code: 903-068-437. A public viewing will take place on Friday, August 7, 2020 from 6-8 p.m. at Bennie Smith Funeral Home, 437 N. Front Street, Seaford, DE 19973.
Florals and letters of condolence may be sent and guestbook signed at www.benniesmithfuneralhome.com
. Professional services entrusted to Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Seaford.