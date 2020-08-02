Catherine M. Morris, 75
FELTON - Catherine M. Morris passed away on July 27, 2020 at the home of her daughter.
Mrs. Morris was a homemaker. Mrs. Morris enjoyed getting on the DART bus and going to Walmart to shop. She enjoyed cooking and she especially loved spending time with her children and her grandchildren.
Mrs. Morris is survived by her seven children, Catherine Shiver and her husband David of Mississippi, Eleanor Osgood and her husband Tony of Louisiana, Melinda Kohlhaas and her husband Brian of Florida, Paul Turbitt and his significant other Carolyn of Maryland, Mandy Wiley and her husband Curtis of Mississippi, Vella Clendaniel and her husband John of Dover and Latisha Hall and her husband Chris of Felton; 20 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. Mrs. Morris is also survived by her cat Abby.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Nathan I. Morris, Jr.; and by her son in law, Ryan Patrick Harris, Sr.
Funeral services will be private and at the convenience of the family.
Online condolences may be made via www.pippinfuneralhome.com
.