HARRINGTON - Catherine Marker went to be with the Lord on April 19, 2020.
Catherine was born on Christmas Day 1916. She loved spending time with her family, gardening and playing cards. She and her husband Burton Marker raised four children; three boys: Roy Marker, Robert Marker and Malcom Marker, and one daughter Marie Kenton.
She is survived by her only daughter, Marie Kenton, of Harrington; and too many grandchildren and great grandchildren to mention.
Catherine's final resting place will be in Hopkins Cemetery, Felton. She will be missed dearly by all, Rest In Peace Catherine.
Arr. by McKnatt, Carpenter & Baker Funeral Home, Harrington. Letters of condolence may be shared with the family at www.loflandandmcknatt.com
Published in NewsZapDE on May 2, 2020.