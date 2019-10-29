Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Catherine S. "Kitty" Nickerson. View Sign Service Information Torbert Funeral Chapels - Lebanon Road 1145 Lebanon Road Dover , DE 19904 (302)-734-3341 Send Flowers Obituary

HARTLY - Catherine S. "Kitty" Nickerson passed away Friday, Oct. 25, 2019 at Kent General Hospital surrounded by her loving family.

Kitty was born Feb. 16, 1945 in Kenton, to the late George W. Seward and Nellie Burrows Seward.

She was an office manager for Frank Fleming Nationwide Insurance in Clayton, and Hardesty Insurance of Dover. Kitty also worked for Knotts Trucking in Dover and currently was working at Dixon's Furniture Auction in Crumpton, Md. where she had worked for more than 20 years. She enjoyed canning, baking cookies "Kitty's Cookies, Candies, and Confectionaries." Kitty enjoyed going to auctions and sales especially in Oxford and Lancaster. She loved baseball especially watching the Phillies and Orioles play. Kitty also enjoyed vacationing in Bradenton, Florida and liked going to the flea market in Webster, Fla.

Her biggest enjoyment in life was being a wife, mom and a grandmother. She loved watching her grandchildren show beef cattle at the Delaware State Fair and all the sporting events from the kids playing baseball, soccer, dance recitals always attending wherever her kids and grandkids and great -grandchildren played. In addition Kitty loved running errands for her son's business Sudlersville Meat Locker, with her husband. She was always ready for a ride.

She is survived by her loving husband of 56 years, Joseph F. Nickerson, Sr. "Dick" of Hartly; sons, Joseph F. Nickerson, Jr. and his companion Karen "Baseball," Dwayne Alan Nickerson and his wife Dawna all of Hartly; daughter, Joanne Marie Pugh and her husband Craig of Leipsic; sisters, Edna Connor of Clayton, Margaret Ann Jewell, her husband Eddie of Hartly, and Bobbie Knotts and her husband Bill of Dover; grandchildren, Nicole, Melinda, Bobby, Michael, Matthew, Lauren and Dylan; great grandchildren, Brayden, Camryn, Gabe, and Ryker.

Funeral services will be held, 12 Noon, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019 at Torbert Funeral Chapel South, 1145 E. Lebanon Road (Rt.10), Dover. Friends may call from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., interment will be at Sharon Hills Memorial Park, Dover.

In lieu of Flowers the family suggests contributions be made to the Hartly Fire Company Ambulance Fund.

Published in NewsZapDE on Oct. 29, 2019

