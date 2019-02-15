Obituary Guest Book View Sign

RISING SUN - Catherine Sweetman Marvel, resident of Rising Sun, formerly of Woodside passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019 at Country Rest Home, Greenwood.

Born in Woodside. Youngest of eleven, daughter of Bayard and Lillie Sweetman. Her first job was at Playtex where she worked for a couple of years. She later became involved in the family businesses, Marvel Contracting Company and the Coral Reef Restaurant. She was a member of the Camden-Wyoming Moose for many years.

Catherine was a feisty woman who was not afraid to tell you like it was. She enjoyed reading, playing cards, watching the afternoon soaps, NASCAR and eating crabs. She especially enjoyed traveling with her husband in their motor home making many friends along the way. There were many trips that will forever remain her favorite including Canada for the Calgary Stampede, Alaska driving along the Alaskan Alcan Highway and every winter to Homestead, Florida.

She will be sadly missed by her children, Eddie (Mae), Bruce (Roylene), Larry (Marlyn) and Darlene Cole (Kevin); her grandchildren, Karen Ridgely, Ronny, Randy, Bobby Marvel, Michele Staats, Cherie Marvel, Jeff Pendry, Billy Luff and Erica Tatman. She had 12 great grandchildren and five great, great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her sister, Ruth Frazier of Texas; and her sister-in-law, Hannah Walters of Felton.

She was predeceased by her husband Elijah Marvel in 1987; and her son, Terry Marvel in 1997.

The viewing will be at Trader Funeral Home 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 18, 2019 with services 1 p.m. at Funeral home. Burial services will be at Sharon Hills Memorial Park.

Memorial donations may be made to Camden-Wyoming Fire Company Ambulance fund. Camden-Wyoming Fire Company, 200 E. Camden Wyoming Ave. Camden, DE 19934.

Letters of condolences may be sent to





RISING SUN - Catherine Sweetman Marvel, resident of Rising Sun, formerly of Woodside passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019 at Country Rest Home, Greenwood.Born in Woodside. Youngest of eleven, daughter of Bayard and Lillie Sweetman. Her first job was at Playtex where she worked for a couple of years. She later became involved in the family businesses, Marvel Contracting Company and the Coral Reef Restaurant. She was a member of the Camden-Wyoming Moose for many years.Catherine was a feisty woman who was not afraid to tell you like it was. She enjoyed reading, playing cards, watching the afternoon soaps, NASCAR and eating crabs. She especially enjoyed traveling with her husband in their motor home making many friends along the way. There were many trips that will forever remain her favorite including Canada for the Calgary Stampede, Alaska driving along the Alaskan Alcan Highway and every winter to Homestead, Florida.She will be sadly missed by her children, Eddie (Mae), Bruce (Roylene), Larry (Marlyn) and Darlene Cole (Kevin); her grandchildren, Karen Ridgely, Ronny, Randy, Bobby Marvel, Michele Staats, Cherie Marvel, Jeff Pendry, Billy Luff and Erica Tatman. She had 12 great grandchildren and five great, great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her sister, Ruth Frazier of Texas; and her sister-in-law, Hannah Walters of Felton.She was predeceased by her husband Elijah Marvel in 1987; and her son, Terry Marvel in 1997.The viewing will be at Trader Funeral Home 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 18, 2019 with services 1 p.m. at Funeral home. Burial services will be at Sharon Hills Memorial Park.Memorial donations may be made to Camden-Wyoming Fire Company Ambulance fund. Camden-Wyoming Fire Company, 200 E. Camden Wyoming Ave. Camden, DE 19934.Letters of condolences may be sent to www.traderfh.com Funeral Home Trader Funeral Home, Inc.

12 Lotus Street

Dover , DE 19901

(302) 734-4620 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in NewsZapDE on Feb. 15, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for NewsZapDE Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close