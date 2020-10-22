Catherine 'Kitty'
V. Probst
Catherine "Kitty" V. Probst (formerly Hutchins, Reed, Pearce) passed away peacefully on October 19, 2020.
She was born in Earleville, Md., on July 19, 1935.
Kitty grew up on several farms in the Smyrna, Del. vicinity in a very large family. She was a waitress at the Smyrna Diner and the Hearth for many years. She worked at several factories including Leeds, Playtex, and Lumars. She volunteered at Modern Maturity and Silver Lake Nursing Center in Dover. In her later years, she was a caregiver for many elderly people in the Dover area including Helen Fifer of Fifer Farms.
Her hobbies included talking about Jesus and His great love, baking, cooking, and canning with her sisters. She accepted Christ in 1965 and was active in every church she attended including many Nazarene Churches and the Pentecostal Church of Dover where her husband attends.
She was preceded in death by her sisters, Mildred, Effie, Mary, Daisy, Marian, Nellie; and her brothers, Clarence, Jr., Andrew, and John.
Kitty is survived by her husband, Carl Robert Probst of Dover, Del.; two daughters, Vivian Lyle of Chesterfield, Va., and Karen Mason of Townsend, Del.; brother, William "Bill" Pearce of Clayton, Del.; and sister, Margaret Pearce of Georgetown, Del. She is also survived by numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, October 23, 2020, at Daniels & Hutchison Funeral Home, 212 N. Broad St., Middletown, Del. at 4 p.m. A visitation will be from 3-4 p.m. Burial will be private in Warwick Cemetery.
