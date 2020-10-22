1/1
Catherine V. "Kitty" Probst
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Catherine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Catherine 'Kitty'
V. Probst
Catherine "Kitty" V. Probst (formerly Hutchins, Reed, Pearce) passed away peacefully on October 19, 2020.
She was born in Earleville, Md., on July 19, 1935.
Kitty grew up on several farms in the Smyrna, Del. vicinity in a very large family. She was a waitress at the Smyrna Diner and the Hearth for many years. She worked at several factories including Leeds, Playtex, and Lumars. She volunteered at Modern Maturity and Silver Lake Nursing Center in Dover. In her later years, she was a caregiver for many elderly people in the Dover area including Helen Fifer of Fifer Farms.
Her hobbies included talking about Jesus and His great love, baking, cooking, and canning with her sisters. She accepted Christ in 1965 and was active in every church she attended including many Nazarene Churches and the Pentecostal Church of Dover where her husband attends.
She was preceded in death by her sisters, Mildred, Effie, Mary, Daisy, Marian, Nellie; and her brothers, Clarence, Jr., Andrew, and John.
Kitty is survived by her husband, Carl Robert Probst of Dover, Del.; two daughters, Vivian Lyle of Chesterfield, Va., and Karen Mason of Townsend, Del.; brother, William "Bill" Pearce of Clayton, Del.; and sister, Margaret Pearce of Georgetown, Del. She is also survived by numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, October 23, 2020, at Daniels & Hutchison Funeral Home, 212 N. Broad St., Middletown, Del. at 4 p.m. A visitation will be from 3-4 p.m. Burial will be private in Warwick Cemetery.
For online condolences please visit Daniels-Hutchison.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Delaware State News on Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
23
Visitation
03:00 - 04:00 PM
Daniels & Hutchison Funeral Home LLC - Middletown
Send Flowers
OCT
23
Funeral service
04:00 PM
Daniels & Hutchison Funeral Home LLC - Middletown
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Daniels & Hutchison Funeral Home LLC - Middletown
212 North Broad Street
Middletown, DE 19709
(302) 378-3410
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 21, 2020
RIP to one of the sweetest ladies ever. I knew her pretty much my whole life. She was one of my first Sunday school teachers and always had a smile and a hug whenever I saw her. God Bless all of her family and friends.
Lorri (Evans) Hardeman
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved