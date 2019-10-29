Guest Book View Sign Service Information Cranston Funeral Home 300 North Shipley Street Seaford , DE 19973 (302)-629-9237 Send Flowers Obituary

BRIDGEVILLE - Catherine Virginia Reynolds passed away at home on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019. She was born in Bridgeville on Feb. 5, 1927, to parents Ollie and Annie Rust Daisey.Her work career started at the Modern Laundry Company in Milford, then moved to the Milford Stitching Plant where she worked for over ten years. Ever since she was very young, she had the responsibly of looking after others which may be the reason why she started her lifelong career in Home Health Care. She had a private nursing home for several decades and then had a boarding home for years, opening her doors to many people that needed a place to stay. She loved a house full of people and cooking big meals for everyone. While doing this she also ran her farm, consisting of many animals and crops that she would sell. Many neighbors and friends from all over would come to the farm to buy from her. Catherine's lifelong passion was flowers, she loved to plant flowerbeds and fields of flowers for everyone to enjoy. She was truly loved by many and will be greatly missed.She was proceeded in death by her parents, sister Ruth Wilson, brother Frank Daisey, as well her son Willis "Buddy" Walls.Catherine is survived by her four daughters, Carolyn Connelly and Lisa Smith (Kevin) all of Bridgeville, and Christine Hasting and Faye Thompson (James) all of Seaford, and Jimmy Willey (loved as a son). Also surviving are seven grandchildren, Crystal Cramer (Shawn) and Joey Connelly, Angie Willey and Curtis Trice, Garrett Carey (Katie), Josh Smith (Brenna) and Andrea Smith. Great Grandchildren are Raekwon and Serenity Willey, Taylor Kosar, and Gage Trice. She is also survived by siblings, Robert Daisey, Charles Daisey, Virginia Witzke, Francis Wyatt, Rose Adams, Barbara Daisey; as well as a host of nieces and nephews and extended family.Funeral Services were held on Monday, Oct. 28, 2019 at 1 p.m. at the Cranston Funeral Home, 300 N. Shipley St, Seaford. Burial was in McColleys Chapel Cemetery, Georgetown. Published in NewsZapDE on Oct. 29, 2019

