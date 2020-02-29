MILFORD - Cecelia M. Warren passed away at Bayhealth Sussex Campus on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020. She was born on May 17, 1929 in Folsom, Pa. to the late Mabel Ann (Wilson) McFadden and Clifford Henry McFadden.
Prior to retiring, Cecelia worked in the office of L.D. Caulk. Being a lifetime resident of Milford, she attended Calvary United Methodist Church, was part of the United Methodist Women and enjoyed knitting, quilting and reading.
She was preceded by her husband, Asa Warren.
Cecelia is survived by her son, Steven Warren; her daughter, Phyllis (Wayne) Ingram; sister-in-law, Elsie McFadden; grandchildren, Steven Warren, Jr., Lisa Ingram (Jason) Peel, and Wayne (Linsey) Ingram, Jr.; great-grandchildren, Trevor and Bryce Brown, Haley Ingram, Owen, Ellie and Spencer Peel; as well as several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held in the chapel of Berry-Short Funeral Home, 119 N.W. Front St., Milford on Monday, March 2, 2020 at 2 p.m. A time of visitation will begin at 12 noon. Interment will be held at Milford Community Cemetery.
Memorial gifts can be sent to Calvary United Methodist Church, 301 SE Front St., Milford, DE 19963.
Published in NewsZapDE on Feb. 29, 2020