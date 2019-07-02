Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Cecil Everett Faircloth. View Sign Service Information Torbert Funeral Chapels - Lebanon Road 1145 Lebanon Road Dover , DE 19904 (302)-734-3341 Send Flowers Obituary

CAMDEN - Cecil Everett Faircloth, Sr. passed away Sunday, June 30, 2019, at Kent General Hospital.

Cecil was born Sept. 19, 1942, in Lillington, N.C. to the late Marvin Faircloth, Sr., and Mary Catherine Howard Faircloth.

He served in the United States Marines for four years. After the service he worked as a mechanic for the LA County Fire Dept, service manager for Marty's Homes, and then had his own business, CMADE Construction. Cecil was a jack of all trades. He says he could fix anything but a broken heart, but he would try with bubble gum. He enjoyed his family and friends, hard work, helping BSA Troop 109, metal detecting; watching Fox News, Live PD, and treasure hunting shows. Cecil was a Life member of the NRA.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by brother, Marty Faircloth.

He is survived by his wife of 28 years, Amy Group Faircloth of Camden; sons, Cecil E. Faircloth, Jr. and his wife Sally of Independence, Calif. and Wesley Faircloth of Camden; brothers, Robert "Bud" Faircloth of Magnolia, David Faircloth of Sanford, N.C.; sister, Mary "Magdalene" Booth of Broadway, N.C.; grandchildren, Emily, Cecil (III) and Sarah; and special nieces and nephews.

Memorial services will be held 3 p.m., Saturday, July 6, 2019 at Torbert Funeral Chapel South, 1145 E. Lebanon Road (Rt.10), Dover. Friends may call one hour prior.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions be made to the USO or .

Letters of condolences may be sent and guestbook signed at





