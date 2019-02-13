LEWES - Cecil I. Jones, husband of Teresa and father of Cecilia and Natasha passed away on Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019. The Celebration of Life service will be Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019 at St. John 2nd Baptist Church, 26602 Mt. Joy Road, Millsboro, DE 19966 with a Viewing from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and the service starting at 12 p.m. To offer words of comfort and sign the guest book, visit www.benniesmithfuneralhome.com. Professional services entrusted to Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Dover.
Bennie Smith Funeral Homes
717 West Division St
Dover, DE 19904
(302) 678-8747
Published in NewsZapDE on Feb. 13, 2019