Cecil I. Jones

Obituary
Guest Book
  • "My deepest condolences to the family and friends God..."
  • "May the memories of the wonderful times you share with your..."
  • "Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult..."
    - From the Staff of Bennie Smith Funeral Home

LEWES - Cecil I. Jones, husband of Teresa and father of Cecilia and Natasha passed away on Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019. The Celebration of Life service will be Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019 at St. John 2nd Baptist Church, 26602 Mt. Joy Road, Millsboro, DE 19966 with a Viewing from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and the service starting at 12 p.m. To offer words of comfort and sign the guest book, visit www.benniesmithfuneralhome.com. Professional services entrusted to Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Dover.
Funeral Home
Bennie Smith Funeral Homes
717 West Division St
Dover, DE 19904
(302) 678-8747
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in NewsZapDE on Feb. 13, 2019
bullet Smith
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.