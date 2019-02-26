Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Cecilia A. (Mockler) Kelly. View Sign



Born in Springfield, Delaware County, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Kathryn L. and Verne F. Mockler, Sr.

Cele was a graduate of Springfield High, not before attending Catholic grade school where her fear of god had its genesis. A former Miss Surf City, she summered on Long Beach Island, N.J. where she met the love of her life, Jack. They spent 60 years in marital blindness before he passed in 2015.

Cele loved to entertain, famous for cooking up wonderfully delicious dishes (first experimenting on her her family), loved her garden, her Irish Setters, her poodle Beauregarde, and parakeet Callahan.

Cele was a member of Holy Cross Parish, where her children attended school. She volunteered many hours during their formative years.

She worked for many years at Crescent Farm Nursing Home, as well as Green Meadows at Dover.

She is survived by her children and their spouses, John and Laura, Michael and Sylvia, Cissie (Cecilia) and Gus Mergenthaler, Sheila and Chris Coon; her grandchildren, JP, Kathryn, Michael, Lexi, Kelly, Maura, and Shawn; her great-grandchildren, Timmy, Azriel, Ariel, Liliana and Nikolai. She is also survived by her brother, James and his wife Geraldine; her brother-in-law, William H. Kelly and his wife Joanne; her sister-in-law, Sally Kelly; as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

She dearly loved her surviving Dover girlfriends, especially Mary Jane, and Betty.

Cele was adoptive mother to many, whether they wanted it or not.

She was preceded in death by her grandson, Tim; and her brothers, Verne, Jr. and Donald.

Services will be private.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Bill Kelly Jr. Memorial Fund via

Life's End Services are by Michael J. Ambruso Funeral Director, Inc., Dover. Condolences may be forwarded via



DOVER - Cecilia A. (Mockler) Kelly died on February 15, 2019 at Bayhealth Medical Center in Dover after a short illness.Born in Springfield, Delaware County, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Kathryn L. and Verne F. Mockler, Sr.Cele was a graduate of Springfield High, not before attending Catholic grade school where her fear of god had its genesis. A former Miss Surf City, she summered on Long Beach Island, N.J. where she met the love of her life, Jack. They spent 60 years in marital blindness before he passed in 2015.Cele loved to entertain, famous for cooking up wonderfully delicious dishes (first experimenting on her her family), loved her garden, her Irish Setters, her poodle Beauregarde, and parakeet Callahan.Cele was a member of Holy Cross Parish, where her children attended school. She volunteered many hours during their formative years.She worked for many years at Crescent Farm Nursing Home, as well as Green Meadows at Dover.She is survived by her children and their spouses, John and Laura, Michael and Sylvia, Cissie (Cecilia) and Gus Mergenthaler, Sheila and Chris Coon; her grandchildren, JP, Kathryn, Michael, Lexi, Kelly, Maura, and Shawn; her great-grandchildren, Timmy, Azriel, Ariel, Liliana and Nikolai. She is also survived by her brother, James and his wife Geraldine; her brother-in-law, William H. Kelly and his wife Joanne; her sister-in-law, Sally Kelly; as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins.She dearly loved her surviving Dover girlfriends, especially Mary Jane, and Betty.Cele was adoptive mother to many, whether they wanted it or not.She was preceded in death by her grandson, Tim; and her brothers, Verne, Jr. and Donald.Services will be private.In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Bill Kelly Jr. Memorial Fund via www.billkellyjr.com , The Delaware Veterans Post #2 Benevolent Fund, P.O. Box 417, Dover, DE 19903-0417, or The Shepherd Place, 1362 S. Governors Avenue, Dover, DE 19904.Life's End Services are by Michael J. Ambruso Funeral Director, Inc., Dover. Condolences may be forwarded via www.ambruso.com Funeral Home Funeral Home of Michael J. Ambruso - Dover

1175 South State Street

Dover , DE 19901

(302) 734-2281 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in NewsZapDE on Feb. 26, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for NewsZapDE Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close