Service Information Trader Funeral Home, Inc. 12 Lotus Street Dover , DE 19901 (302)-734-4620

FREDERICA - Cecilia A. Krasulak, "Mrs. K", passed away in Hospice care at Kent General Hospital, on Nov. 11, 2019.

She was born in Papworth, England, July 3, 1930 to Margaret (nee) Fisher and Thomas Johnson.

She was preceded in death by her husband, John on May 22, 2017. Also, preceded in death by her parents; sister, Patricia; and a niece and nephew.

Cecilia is survived by a daughter, Susanne, (Steve); and two sons, John (Kathy) and James (Maryann); two granddaughters, Crystal Chilcote (Glen) of Indiana and Lesley Krasulak of Frederica; a grandson, James R. Plymire of Frederica; three great-grandsons, James Jr., Noah, and Austin; and one great-great-grandson, Jeremiah; and two nieces, Margaret and Theresa, both of England.

Cecilia was a quiet gentle woman who never spoke a harsh word.

She came to the United States as a military wife. She became a U.S. Citizen in 1968.

She retired from KGH in 1985 after 22 years as a CNA on the pediatric floor.

She enjoyed traveling to England, reading, cross stitch, and watching TV, especially the History channel. She doted on her two Siamese cats, Coco and Gemma which she had had for 16 years. She also enjoyed a cup of tea in the morning and afternoon.

Funeral services will be at Trader Funeral Home, 12 Lotus Street, Dover on Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019 at 12 p.m. and friends may call one hour before the time of the services. Burial will be at Barratts Chapel Frederica.

Letters of condolences may be sent to





