Celestine (Chubby) Patton, born in Dover, DE on February 12, 1961 to Gladys M. Watson-Armstrong and the late James U. Patton, Sr.; departed this life April 13, 2020.

Celestine was a devoted member of Calvary Baptist Church in Dover. She worked for 30 years as a Certified Nurse Aide (CNA).

She was predeceased by sister, Jane E. Patton-Jones.

She is survived by siblings, Sylvia Watson, Cynthia Patton, James U. Patton, Jr., Agnes Cornish; a host of nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great nephews.

Private Celebration of Life service will be held at Evan W. Smith Funeral Services.







