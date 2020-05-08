Celestine Patton
1961 - 2020
Celestine (Chubby) Patton, born in Dover, DE on February 12, 1961 to Gladys M. Watson-Armstrong and the late James U. Patton, Sr.; departed this life April 13, 2020.
Celestine was a devoted member of Calvary Baptist Church in Dover. She worked for 30 years as a Certified Nurse Aide (CNA).
She was predeceased by sister, Jane E. Patton-Jones.
She is survived by siblings, Sylvia Watson, Cynthia Patton, James U. Patton, Jr., Agnes Cornish; a host of nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great nephews.
Private Celebration of Life service will be held at Evan W. Smith Funeral Services.



Published in NewsZapDE on May 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
Evan W. Smith Funeral Services
May 9, 2020
When I first met Celeste we were at church someone asked us were we related we both said don't think so I went further she said her MOM people was Watson & since then we was cut up buddues.we played a trick on my sister one Sunday after church my sister was MAD we laughed. Celeste said ain't that simple i said she be ok.I am gonna miss her on that pew man,oh man.Love you Celese.
Peggy Heath
