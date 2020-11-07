Chad Russell Johnson
Chad Russell Johnson, born October 25, 1994, was called home to be with the Lord on October 29, 2020.
Even as a child Chad demonstrated extreme ability and desire to learn. Working alongside his two best teachers, his Grandad and Uncle Arnold, Chad learned not only how to fix anything, but how to be an honest, kind, and hardworking man.
Generous with his time and talents, Chad helped many a person with whatever needed repair, rather it be electrical, concrete, roofing, tree cutting, carpentry, or pretty much anything else. Ambitious and hard-working, Chad always gave 100%. He showed great aptitude and especially enjoyed mechanics. Many a stranded motorist benefited from his skills, kindness and willingness to help others.
Chad was neither a follower nor a leader; but marched to the tune of his own drum. He was very steadfast and strong willed; he did not allow anything to stand in the way of anything he wanted to accomplish. If he did not know it, he would learn it.
Anyone that has ever met Chad would agree that his smile was contagious. He especially enjoyed teasing and making others smile and laugh. No one could be in a bad mood around him, especially his two brothers.
Loyal to all, Chad was a wonderful father, husband, son, brother, grandson, nephew, uncle, brother-in-law, son-in-law, friend and neighbor.
He is survived by his wife, Anne; and son, Kye; mother, Dawn Johnson; father, Scott Johnson; brother, Shane Johnson; brother, Seth Johnson; maternal grandparents, Lewis and Janet Scarborough; paternal grandparents, Ann and Tom Bush; great aunt, Barbara Truitt; and his mother and father-in-law, Jamie and Greg Imhof. Chad is also survived by his uncles, cousins and sisters-in-law, and many friends. Chad will be greatly missed by all.
Funeral services will be private for immediate family and close friends. All in attendance must wear a mask and adhere to social distancing and social gathering protocols.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Kye L. Johnson Fund, c/o Janet Scarborough, 16977 Old Furnace Road, Georgetown, DE 19947.
