Born on July 16, 1957 in Dover, Del., he was the son of Daniel and Leona (Brown) Hudson.

His first marriage was to Susan Hudson. She predeceased him. His second marriage was to Barbara Wilkinson in August 2004.

He graduated from Lake Forest High School in Felton, Del. He worked as a dairy farmer with his father on the family farm, Dalemcee-j in his early years before moving the farm to Chateaugay in 2007. He was a school bus driver in Delaware and New York for over 20 years. He was a lifetime member of the Farm Bureau in Delaware and New York, the Future Farmers of America, the Delaware Holstein Association and a former member of Ruritan National in Delaware. He loved dairy cattle shows, watching harness horse racing and helping his Amish friends.

Charles is survived by his wife of 15 years, Barbara; three children, Jennifer S. Fields and her husband, Carl of Viola, Del., Ryan Hudson of Horsecave, Ky., Melissa Hudson and her companion, Caleb McGuckin of Greenwood, Del.; a grandchild, Rylynn Fields and a grandchild on the way; a brother, Clifford Hudson of Horsecave, Ky.; a sister, Marjorie Armstrong and her husband, Charles of Illinois; as well as several nieces and nephews.

Besides his first wife, Susan, Charles was predeceased by his parents and a sister-in-law, Judy Hudson.

Calling hours will be held at the Chateaugay Funeral Home on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

A memorial service will be held in the funeral home Chapel at 8 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Charles memory may be made to the Chateaugay or Burke Volunteer Fire Department.

