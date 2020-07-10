Charles Anthony
Newnam, 93
DOVER - Charles Anthony Newnam passed away, Monday, July 6, 2020 at home.
Mr. Newnam was born July 14, 1926 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania to the late Joseph C. Newnam and Anna M. O'Donnell Newnam.
He served in the United States Navy during WWII as a Radioman on LST. After the service he worked as a Trainmaster for the Reading/Conrail railroad for over 41 years. Mr. Newnam was a member of The American Legion and the Railroad Retirees Organization. He enjoyed baseball, football, crossword puzzles and reading.
He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Grace Goodwin Newnam of Dover; daughters, Elizabeth Rosengren, Christine Wyshywaniuk (Michael), Susan Shaeffer and Mary Ann Newnam; brother, Francis Newnam (Neda); sister, Anna Cunningham; fifteen grandchildren and twenty great grandchildren; stepchildren, Susan Miller, Robert Miller (Kyong), Carl Miller (Monica) and Mark Miller-Villela (Bernardo); six step grandchildren and six step great grandchildren.
Services will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions be made to Wounded Warrior Project
, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516.
