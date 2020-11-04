Charles Benson
Jackson, lll
DOVER - Charles Benson Jackson, lll passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020 at University of Pennsylvania Hospital.
A Celebration of Life Memorial will be held on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020 at Bennie Smith Funeral Home, 717 W. Division St. Dover, DE 19904 beginning at 1 p.m., attendance minimal with live stream access.
Letters of condolence may be sent and guestbook signed at www.benniesmithfuneralhome.com
. Professional Services entrusted to Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Dover.