Charles Benson Jackson lll
Charles Benson
Jackson, lll
DOVER - Charles Benson Jackson, lll passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020 at University of Pennsylvania Hospital.
A Celebration of Life Memorial will be held on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020 at Bennie Smith Funeral Home, 717 W. Division St. Dover, DE 19904 beginning at 1 p.m., attendance minimal with live stream access.
Letters of condolence may be sent and guestbook signed at www.benniesmithfuneralhome.com. Professional Services entrusted to Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Dover.



Published in Delaware State News on Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
7
Celebration of Life
01:00 PM
Bennie Smith Funeral Homes
Funeral services provided by
Bennie Smith Funeral Homes
717 West Division St
Dover, DE 19904
(302) 678-8747
November 4, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Bennie Smith Funeral Home
