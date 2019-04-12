SEAFORD - Charles Douglas Evans departed this life Monday, April 8, 2019 at home surrounded by his family.
Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, April 13, 2019 at 12 p.m. Family and friends may visit one hour prior to the service. Stein Hwy Church of God, 425 E. Stein Hwy Seaford, DE 19973. To offer words of comfort or sign the guestbook visit www.benniesmithfuneralhome.com. Professional service entrusted to Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Seaford.
Published in NewsZapDE on Apr. 12, 2019