WILMINGTON, Del. â€" Charles E. Beckett, Jr. died Thursday, May 21, 2020.
A private funeral service will be held Saturday at 1 p.m., with a public viewing one hour prior, at Lewis N. Watson Funeral Home, P.A., Salisbury, Md.
Please visit www.lewisnwatsonfuneralhome.com to offer condolences to the family.
Published in Delaware State News on May 28, 2020.