Charles E. Beckett
WILMINGTON, Del. â€" Charles E. Beckett, Jr. died Thursday, May 21, 2020.
A private funeral service will be held Saturday at 1 p.m., with a public viewing one hour prior, at Lewis N. Watson Funeral Home, P.A., Salisbury, Md.
Please visit www.lewisnwatsonfuneralhome.com to offer condolences to the family.



Published in Delaware State News on May 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
30
Viewing
12:00 - 01:00 PM
Lewis N. Watson Funeral Home, P.A. - Salisbury
MAY
30
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Lewis N. Watson Funeral Home, P.A. - Salisbury
Funeral services provided by
Lewis N. Watson Funeral Home, P.A. - Salisbury
1618 West Road
Salisbury, MD 21801
410-546-6937
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

1 entry
May 27, 2020
My deepest sympathy to the Beckett Family for the loss of your loved one, Charles, and pray God gives you comfort, peace and strength.
JW/JKH
