MILFORD - Charles E. Ingram passed away on Friday, Dec. 20, 2019 at the Delaware Hospice Center in Milford. He was born on Sept. 27, 1953 in Milford to the late Edward C. and Gladys Davis Ingram.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded by his brother, Eddie Ingram.
Charles is survived by his sister, Shirley Bennett of Milford.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, Dec. 23, 2019 at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Berry-Short Funeral Home, 119 NW Front St., Milford. A time of visitation will begin at 10 a.m. Interment will be at Slaughter Neck United Methodist Church Cemetery.
Published in NewsZapDE on Dec. 21, 2019