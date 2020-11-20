1/1
Charles E. Wissman
1933 - 2020
Charles E. Wissman
MILFORD - On November 17, 2020, Mr. Charles E. Wissman peacefully went home to be with the Lord.
Charles was born on August 19, 1933 in Cincinnati, Ohio to the late Charles E. and Myrtle Stermer Wissman.
Mr. Wissman honorably served our country in the United States Air Force from 1951 to 1981. Charles was a veteran of the Vietnam War and throughout his career he was stationed in Delaware, Brazil, New Mexico, Vietnam, Japan, Arkansas, and Germany, as well as Greece where he met his wife, Vaya. Mr. Wissman eventually retired with the rank of Chief Master Sergeant. He later continued to serve his community working for the United States Postal Service as a letter carrier for 20 years.
Mr. Wissman was an avid golfer and a Delaware Master Hunter. He was a member of the NRA and volunteered his time at the Prime Hook National Wildlife Refuge.
Charles was a devout Catholic and loving husband, father, and grandfather.
He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Vaya Wissman; as well as his daughter, Maria Sadler and her husband Stewart; his son, Charles P. Wissman; his grandchildren, Travis Sadler, Cassandra Sadler, Sydney Wissman, and Charles A. Wissman; and many nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. John's the Apostle Church, 506 Seabury Ave., Milford, Del., at 12 noon on Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020. Interment will be at the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Millsboro, Delaware.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to Friends of Prime Hook National Wildlife Refuge, 11978 Turkle Pond Rd., Milton, DE 19968.
For condolences please visit www.rogersfhmildford.com



Published in Delaware State News on Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
24
Mass of Christian Burial
12:00 PM
St. John's the Apostle Church
