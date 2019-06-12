LINCOLN - Charles Edward "Charlie" Harding passed away Monday, June 10, 2019 at Bayhealth Southern Campus. Charlie was born in Lincoln, the son of the late Frank S. and Emma L. (Warrington) Harding.
He was a graduate of Milford High School, class of 1958. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy, serving during the Cuban Missile Crisis. Charlie was a farmer, but also was the owner and operator of Blue Hen Fuel Co. in Lincoln for many years. He also worked for DuPont in Seaford and then as a federal inspector for the United States Department of Agriculture. He was a member of the Cedarfield Ruritan Club, the Milford Moose Lodge, and the N.R.A., enjoyed shooting at Owens Station shooting club, and was also served as the President of Lincoln Cemetery. Charlie was a kind and caring man and would help out anyone in need. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Hattie Edith King.
He is survived by his nephew, Carl (CP) King, Jr. and Diana; his close companion, Anne Spicer; his 2nd cousin, Agnes Shane; the Wilkins family including Margie, Kenny, Dave, George and Verna; his best friend, Bev Pleasanton; many close friends who are too numerous to name; and his beloved black lab, Blue, who was always at his side.
A viewing will be held from 4 – 8 p.m. on Friday, June 14, 2019 at the Lofland Funeral Home, 102 Lakeview Avenue, Milford. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at Calvary United Methodist Church, 301 S.E. Front Street, Milford. Burial will follow in Lincoln Cemetery, Clendaniel Pond Road, Lincoln.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions, in Memory of Charlie, to Calvary United Methodist Church, 301 S.E. Front St., Milford, DE 19963.
Published in NewsZapDE on June 12, 2019