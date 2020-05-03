DOVER - Charles Everett Baker passed away Monday, April 27, 2020 at Capitol Health in Dover.Charlie was born May 31, 1935 in Easton, Md. the son of the late Charles Lewis Baker and Catherine "Everett" Baker. He served his country in the United States Army National Guards. Throughout most of his life Charlie was a privately contracted driver. He was a member of the Moose Lodge Chapter 1546 in Camden Wyoming and enjoyed watching NASCAR.In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his companion, Jo Ann Starkey.He is survived by his son, Charles Mike Baker (Patti) of Magnolia; two daughters, Vickie R. Fabiszak (Mike) of Smyrna, Karen Weldon (Walt) of Hartly; sister, Lois Ann Dixon of Cecilton, Md.; brother, Richard F. Baker (Ella) of Dover; two half brothers, William T. Blackiston Jr. of Chestertown, Md., Timothy (Esther) Blackiston of Sudlersville, Md.; three step daughters, Debbie Warfield (Donald) of Dover, Kim Copper (Robert) of Clayton, Sandy Stubbs (Randy) of Millington, Md.; step son, Charles Thomas Starkey (Patty) of Charlestown, W.Va.; fourteen grandchildren, nineteen great grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews.A graveside service will be held Monday, May 4, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Sudlersville Cemetery.